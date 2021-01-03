WTI: Mildly bid around mid-$48.00s with eyes on OPEC+ meeting

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI attacks the upper band of short-term trading range.
  • OPEC’s Barkindo sounds cautiously optimistic ahead of OPEC+ meet, risk sentiment stays mixed.
  • China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI can offer immediate direction.

WTI wavers around $48.50, eases from an intraday high of $48.58 now, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark attacks the high of a short-term trading range above $47.60. Comments OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, coupled with US dollar weakness, could be traced for the black gold’s positive move while an absence of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key event keep the commodity prices sideways.

During the 47th meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), OPEC’s Barkindo cited expected recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the key driver of likely upbeat energy demand. However, mixed concerns were raised for oil stocks despite the latest depletion.

Read: OPEC’s Barkindo: Oil inventory levels show positive momentum but remain stubbornly high

Although no major changes are likely to roll out in today’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, hints for further rolling back the production cuts will be eyed for near-term direction.

Other than the OPEC headlines, second readings of December’s activity numbers and China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, expected to reprint 54.9 level, could also entertain the oil traders. Herein, the bears will look for signs of beating the economic recovery hopes.

It’s worth mentioning that chatters relating to the US covid stimulus paycheck are likely to offer an additional filter to the oil prices. Herein, the latest re-election of Nancy Pelosi as the US House Speaker suggests an easy path to the COVID-19 aid package. Though, Georgia’s runoff is left and becomes the key considering the thin difference between Republicans and Democrats to take the Senate.

Technical analysis

A falling trend line from December 18, currently around $48.60, guards WTI’s immediate upside momentum towards the multi-month high flashed in December 2020 near $49.45. Meanwhile, oil sellers aren’t expected to enter before witnessing a break of an ascending support line from December 02, at $47.50 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 48.52
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 48.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.62
Daily SMA50 43.93
Daily SMA100 42.28
Daily SMA200 37.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.53
Previous Daily Low 48.43
Previous Weekly High 49
Previous Weekly Low 47.57
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 48.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 48.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns

GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats

EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900

Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900

Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.

Gold news

Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched

Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched

The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines. 

Read more

US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60

US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures