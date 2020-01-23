WTI loses the grip further, approaches $55.00 ahead of EIA

- Prices of the WTI drops to the vicinity of $55.00/bbl.
- Growth, oversupply concerns weigh on sentiment.
- EIA’s weekly report coming up later in the NA session.
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are shedding further ground on Thursday and are now approaching the $55.00 per barrel.
WTI now looks to data
Prices of the barrel of WTI have fully faded the December rally, so far losing more than 16% from the boundaries of the $66.00 mark recorded earlier in the year to current levels near the $55.00 mark.
Renewed and growing concerns on the impact on global growth of the coronavirus outbreak in China have coupled with rising oversupply fears, all motivating traders to keep dumping long positions in crude oil and accelerating the downside to levels last seen in November 2019 near the $55.00 mark per barrel.
Later in the NA session, the DoE will publish its official weekly report on US crude oil inventories. Late on Wednesday, the API reported another build in US crude supplies, this time of 1.6 million barrels during last week.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 1.94% at $55.05 and a break below $54.77 (low Nov.20 2019) would aim for $53.66 (low Oct.31 2019) and then $51.06 (monthly low Oct.3 2019). On the flip side, the next resistance aligns at $57.52 (200-day SMA) seconded by $58.77 (55-day SMA) and finally $59.73 (weekly high Jan.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh 2020 lows with Lagarde
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1059 within ECB President Lagarde's press conference, amid a cautious stance over inflation, climate change concerns. Strategic review to be released in the next minutes.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market
The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.
Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated
Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.