WTI jumps above $59 boosted by upbeat ZEW data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ZEW data from Germany eases concerns over economic slowdown in eurozone.
  • Goldman Sachs raises Brent target to $63 from $60 after OPEC decision.
  • Coming up: API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data. 

Crude oil prices came under modest selling pressure during the early trading hours of the European session and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate dropped toward mid-$58s before gaining traction in the last hour. As of writing, the WTI was up 0.4% on the day at $59.25.

Signs of life in the European economy

The upbeat ZEW survey, which showed the Economic Sentiment both in Germany and the eurozone improved sharply in December, seems to have provided a boost to crude oil prices by easing concerns over the potential negative impact of a deep economic slowdown in the euro area on the energy demand.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs announced that it raised the 2020 Brent oil average price forecast to $63 from $60 following the OPEC+ decision to deepen the oil output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day. Similarly, Russia's Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov noted that the additional supply curbs would help support oil prices at $55-65 per barrel in the first quarter, as per Interfax news agency.

Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue will be releasing its Weekly Crude oil Stock data. 

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59.26
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 58.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.54
Daily SMA50 55.87
Daily SMA100 55.93
Daily SMA200 57.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.32
Previous Daily Low 58.31
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

