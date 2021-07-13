WTI is on the move to the upside with cycle highs in focus

- US oil glides to the upside from the rising 10-EMA.
- Investors backing the black gold on tighter supply factors.
West Texas Intermediate crude is higher on Tuesday as buyers emerge and dash prospects of a deeper and longer-term correction on the daily chart.
Investors anticipate tighter supply while the immediate future, the are expectations of a further draw in global crude inventories provided support.
At the time of writing, WTI is higher by some 1.5% at $75.26 after climbing from a low of $73.70 and reaching a high of $75.47.
For the forthcoming data and projections, US crude inventories were expected to have dropped 4.4 million barrels last week.
Industry and government weekly reports are due respectively at 4:30 p.m. EDT today and on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, investors are concerned that a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases will be problematic for demand forces.
The World Health Organization has recently warned that the Delta COVID-19 variant was becoming dominant.
''The spread of Delta-variant infections in Asia is having a significant impact on mobility for the region, with congestion data for most cities tracked in the region showing a substantial decline in mobility,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''However, the risk to energy demand is mitigated as pent-up demand for travel surges outside of APAC, with air travel contributing to gains, which should still lead to epic demand growth in August. This increasingly points to a less cohesive world for energy demand, highlighted by widening Brent-Dubai spreads.''
Meanwhile, the prospects of an OPEC+ policy meeting remains elusive and a meeting this week is less likely, OPEC+ sources said.
WTI technical analysis
The price is in the process of forming a W-formation which would be meanwhile bullish ad would be expected to surpass the prior highs.
That being said, a break of the recent lows will be significantly bearish for the medium term.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|73.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.02
|Daily SMA50
|69.2
|Daily SMA100
|65.63
|Daily SMA200
|56.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.27
|Previous Daily Low
|72.56
|Previous Weekly High
|76.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.28
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
