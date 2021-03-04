WTI holds the bid in Asia, testing the $61 area

- Oil prices bounced back on Wednesday and have continued to move higher in Asia.
- The expectations OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output has underpinned oil.
At the time of writing, WTI is up 0.36%.
WTI rallied from a low of $59.27 to a high of $61.97 on the day yesterday as US fuel stocks dropped and the market weighs OPEC+ and the implications of a deal rollover.
The expectations OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output when they meet this week lifted the black gold. Russia is also considering rolling over production cuts from March into April rather than raising output. The group had previously been widely expected to ease the production cuts on Thursday.
Meanwhile, there was a huge drop in US fuel inventories.
US gasoline stocks fell last week by the most in its history of reporting while refining output dropped to a record low as a consequence of the deep freeze in Texas that shut production.
Gasoline inventories also dropped, falling to 243.5 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles also fell by the most since 2003 to 143 million barrels.
Additionally, US President Joe Biden said that the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American adult by the end of May. This followed news from Merck & Co that agreed to team up with rival Johnson & Johnson to help Biden accelerate shots.
WTI technical analysis
The price is on the verge of a topping pattern.
Rejection from this juncture and a downside extension of the latest bearish impulse would target the 57/ 58 support structure. If this occurs, it will complete a daily head and shoulders and make the case for a correction on the monthly chart.
Bears would target the 52 areas as a 38.2% Fibonacci correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid mixed Aussie data, vaccine progress
AUD/USD picks up bids from the intraday low and heads towards 0.78 amid mixed Australian trade and retail sales data. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold: Bears looking to test bull's commitments at $1,698
The gold price is no longer showing signs of an immediate advance back to test $1,760. Instead, gold failed to extend beyond $1,740 and printed a fresh low to $1,702 as the US dollar and yields came up for air.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.