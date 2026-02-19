GBP/USD tests key averages as UK data softens and FOMC strikes hawkish tone

The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% at its February meeting in a tight 5-4 vote, with four members pushing for a 25 basis point cut. This week's data has strengthened the case for easing: Tuesday's labor report showed unemployment climbing to 5.2% with payrolls falling by 30K, and Wednesday's CPI confirmed headline inflation dropped to 3% from higher levels while the Retail Price Index fell to 3.8%. The softening data keeps a March rate cut firmly in play.

On the US Dollar side, the FOMC minutes released Wednesday struck a hawkish tone, with members describing economic growth as "solid" and warning that progress toward the 2% inflation target may be "slower and more uneven" than expected. Some participants flagged that rate hikes could not be ruled out if inflation reaccelerates, a notable shift that pushed the US Dollar higher. Friday's UK retail sales and preliminary PMI data, alongside US GDP and core PCE, will set the tone heading into the March BoE decision.

Pullback toward 200-day EMA as Stochastic approaches oversold

On the daily chart, GBP/USD drifted lower on Thursday, settling touching a nearly three-week low of 1.3434 as the sell-off from the late January high at 1.3869 continues. The pair has now broken below the 50-day EMA at 1.3520 and is toying with the 200-day EMA at 1.3420, which represents the next major support. The uptrend from the early January lows near 1.3344 is still valid but under pressure, as the pair has retraced roughly half of the January-to-February rally. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is now approaching the oversold zone, suggesting near-term selling momentum is strong but a bounce could develop near the 200-day EMA. Recent sessions show a series of bearish candles with increasing body size, pointing to growing selling conviction. Immediate support sits at the 200-day EMA near 1.3415, with 1.3344 (year-to-date low) below. Resistance rests at 1.3526 (50-day EMA), followed by 1.3600.

GBP/USD daily chart