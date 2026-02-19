TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY tests 155.00 as hawkish FOMC meets rising BoJ hike bets

  • Hawkish Fed minutes lift the US Dollar as Japan's headline CPI drops to 1.5%, easing pressure on the BoJ.
  • Wednesday's FOMC minutes struck a hawkish tone, with several members flagging that rate hikes could not be ruled out if inflation reaccelerates, pushing USD/JPY back toward the 155.00 level.
  • Japan's January National Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 1.5% from 2.1%, with core CPI excluding fresh food easing to 2.0%; US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday is the next key test for rate expectations.
USD/JPY tests 155.00 as hawkish FOMC meets rising BoJ hike bets
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the January meeting revealed a deeply divided committee, with the 10-2 vote to hold at 3.50% to 3.75% accompanied by language describing disinflation as potentially "slower and more uneven" than expected. Several participants favored "two-sided" guidance that would explicitly leave open the option of raising rates, a hawkish shift that boosted the US Dollar and pushed the Yen to its sharpest one-day decline this month. Thursday's Japan National CPI for January dropped sharply to 1.5% year on year from 2.1%, falling below the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target for the first time in months, while core CPI excluding fresh food eased to 2.0% from 2.4% and core CPI excluding food and energy slipped to 2.6% from 2.9%. The softer inflation print could temper expectations for an April BoJ hike from the current 0.75%, though markets still assign roughly 80% probability to that move.

On the US side, Thursday's data was firm, with initial jobless claims at 206K (below the 225K consensus) and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey jumping to 16.3 against 8.5 expected. Friday's US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (consensus 3%, prior 4.4%), core PCE (consensus 2.9%, prior 2.8%), and preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data round out the week.

Battle at the 50-day EMA near 155.00

On the daily chart, USD/JPY stuck close 155.00 on Thursday, sitting just below the flattening 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 155.30 after rebounding from the 152.10 year-to-date low printed earlier this month. The 200-day EMA at 152.42 continues to trend well below, so the longer-term bullish structure from the late 2025 lows is still valid, but the pair has been trading in a choppy 152.00 to 158.00 range since mid-January. The sharp sell-off from the 159.45 high to the 152.10 low retraced most of the January rally, and the pair is now contesting the 50-day EMA as a pivot level. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching the oversold zone after crossing bearish, suggesting near-term downside pressure, though a bounce from this area would be consistent with the broader range-trading pattern. Recent sessions show alternating bullish and bearish candles with expanding bodies, pointing to two-way volatility around the 155.00 level. Resistance sits at 156.00 and the 158.00 area; a sustained break above the 50-day EMA would target the upper end of the range. Support rests at 153.00 and the 200-day EMA near 152.42, with the 152.10 low below.

USD/JPY daily chart

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1800, looks at US data

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1800, looks at US data

EUR/USD is still trading on the defensive in the latter part of Thursday’s session, while the US Dollar maintains its bid bias as investors now gear up for Friday’s key release of the PCE data, advanced Q4 GDP prints and flash PMIs.
 

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD is sliding in tandem with its risk-sensitive peers, drifting back towards the 1.3430 area, its lowest levels in the month. The move reflects a firmer Greenback, supported by another round of solid US data and a somewhat divided FOMC Minutes.

Gold drifts higher to near $5,000 on heightened US-Iran tensions

Gold drifts higher to near $5,000 on heightened US-Iran tensions

Gold price holds positive ground near $5,000 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal edges higher as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran boost safe-haven demand. Traders brace for the preliminary reading of US Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter, the Personal Consumption Expenditures and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index data, which are due later on Friday.

XRP edges lower as SG-FORGE integrates EUR stablecoin on XRP Ledger

XRP edges lower as SG-FORGE integrates EUR stablecoin on XRP Ledger

Ripple’s (XRP) outlook remains weak, as headwinds spark declines toward the $1.40 psychological support at the time of writing on Thursday.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers