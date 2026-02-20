TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump says Iran has 10 days to agree to a deal or 'bad things happen'

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

US President Donald Trump said that Iran must make a deal, or “bad things will happen," with the threat of military strikes still hanging heavy over delicate nuclear negotiations, BBC reported on Thursday.

Iran told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that it does not seek war but will not tolerate military aggression. Iranian officials also warned of a decisive response if attacked as Trump weighs military options over the nuclear dispute.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is down 0.58% on the day at $66.35.

