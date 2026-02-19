TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

  • Injective price surges more than 13% on Thursday, approaching a key resistance level.
  • Injective announced that its IIP-619 proposal passed, enabling a mainnet upgrade on Thursday.
  • The upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time EVM architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.
Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Injective (INJ) price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Mainnet upgrade boosts bullish momentum

Injective announced in its official X post on Thursday that its new mainnet upgrade proposal, IIP-619, has passed.

“This aims to significantly scale Injective’s real-time EVM architecture while also enhancing its capabilities to support next-gen payments,” Injective’s X post stated.

The upgrade vastly enhances the performance of Injective’s MultiVM architecture, optimizes the Real-World Asset (RWA) integration with Chainlink (LINK) oracles for real-time price feeds and expands the capabilities of a new shared liquidity layer.

This announcement is bullish for Injective’s native token, INJ, which surged by more than 13% following the news.

Injective Price Analysis: INJ could extend further gains if it closes above key resistance

Injective price is trading within a falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-October). As of writing on Thursday, INJ rallies more than 13%, nearing the upper trendline boundary of this pattern.

If INJ breaks and closes above this trendline boundary, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $5.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 45, pointing upward toward the neutral level of 50, indicating fading bearish momentum. For the bullish rally to be sustained, RSI must move above the neutral level of 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, further supporting the positive outlook.

INJ/USDT daily chart

However, if INJ faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the February 6 low at $2.65.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana is trading below $82 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to break out of the upper consolidation range over the weekend. The Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged, but a less dovish tone that followed dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets.

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Senate Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren has reportedly sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, urging them not to bail out “cryptocurrency billionaires” with taxpayer dollars. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos rank among the top gainers over the last 24 hours but face critical overhead resistance levels. WLFI gained momentum at the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held at Mar-a-Lago by US President Donald Trump’s family, while SKY and ATOM reversed off a crucial support level. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.