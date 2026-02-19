Japan’s National CPI rises 1.5% YoY in January, Core CPI climbs as expected

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.5% YoY in January, compared to the previous reading of 2.1%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.0% YoY in January versus 2.4% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.6% YoY in January, compared to the previous reading of 2.9%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.16% on the day at 155.05.