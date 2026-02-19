NZD/USD remains trapped below 0.6000 after dovish RBNZ repricing

The RBNZ held the OCR at 2.25% as expected on Wednesday, but Governor Breman's updated rate track triggered a sharp Kiwi sell-off after projecting the first potential hike in late 2026, much later than markets had anticipated. The OCR is now projected to reach just 3% by 2028, pointing to a very shallow tightening cycle. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 3.1% sits above the RBNZ's 1% to 3% target band, but Breman signaled confidence that it will return to 2% without urgent action. The dovish surprise widens the policy gap with the Federal Reserve (Fed), which held at 3.50% to 3.75% in January.

Wednesday's FOMC minutes reinforced a hawkish hold, with members warning that disinflation may prove "slower and more uneven" than expected. New Zealand January trade balance data on Thursday and Breman's speech later in the session provide the next near-term catalysts, with US Q4 GDP and core PCE on Friday.

Break below 0.6000 as Stochastic crosses bearish from midline

On the daily chart, NZD/USD tapped a fresh low of 0.5945 on Thursday, settling below the 0.6000 handle for the first time in over two weeks. The pair is still trading above the 50-day EMA at 0.5905 and well above the 200-day EMA at 0.5875, so the broader uptrend from the January lows near 0.5711 is continuing. However, the sharp reversal from the year-to-date high at 0.6094 has broken the consolidation range that had held since late January.

The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish from around the midline and is now pointing lower, suggesting building downside momentum. Wednesday's RBNZ-driven sell-off produced a solid bearish candle that closed below 0.6000, a level that had acted as support throughout February. Immediate support now sits at the 50-day EMA near 0.5909, with 0.5856 (200-day EMA) below. On the upside, a reclaim of 0.6000 would be needed to stabilize, with resistance at 0.6050 and the 0.6094 high above.

NZD/USD daily chart