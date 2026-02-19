NZD/USD remains trapped below 0.6000 after dovish RBNZ repricing
- The New Zealand Dollar continues to face downside pressure as the RBNZ pushes back rate hike timeline, widening divergence with the hawkish Fed.
- The RBNZ held the OCR at 2.25% on Wednesday but shifted its projected first hike to late 2026, well behind the roughly 40 basis points of tightening markets had priced by year-end.
- Hawkish FOMC minutes on Wednesday reinforced the Fed's hold at 3.50% to 3.75%, with US core PCE on Friday the next test for rate cut expectations; RBNZ Governor Breman speaks again on Thursday.
The RBNZ held the OCR at 2.25% as expected on Wednesday, but Governor Breman's updated rate track triggered a sharp Kiwi sell-off after projecting the first potential hike in late 2026, much later than markets had anticipated. The OCR is now projected to reach just 3% by 2028, pointing to a very shallow tightening cycle. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 3.1% sits above the RBNZ's 1% to 3% target band, but Breman signaled confidence that it will return to 2% without urgent action. The dovish surprise widens the policy gap with the Federal Reserve (Fed), which held at 3.50% to 3.75% in January.
Wednesday's FOMC minutes reinforced a hawkish hold, with members warning that disinflation may prove "slower and more uneven" than expected. New Zealand January trade balance data on Thursday and Breman's speech later in the session provide the next near-term catalysts, with US Q4 GDP and core PCE on Friday.
Break below 0.6000 as Stochastic crosses bearish from midline
On the daily chart, NZD/USD tapped a fresh low of 0.5945 on Thursday, settling below the 0.6000 handle for the first time in over two weeks. The pair is still trading above the 50-day EMA at 0.5905 and well above the 200-day EMA at 0.5875, so the broader uptrend from the January lows near 0.5711 is continuing. However, the sharp reversal from the year-to-date high at 0.6094 has broken the consolidation range that had held since late January.
The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish from around the midline and is now pointing lower, suggesting building downside momentum. Wednesday's RBNZ-driven sell-off produced a solid bearish candle that closed below 0.6000, a level that had acted as support throughout February. Immediate support now sits at the 50-day EMA near 0.5909, with 0.5856 (200-day EMA) below. On the upside, a reclaim of 0.6000 would be needed to stabilize, with resistance at 0.6050 and the 0.6094 high above.
NZD/USD daily chart
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.