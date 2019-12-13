WTI hits fresh three-month highs above $60.00 but then retreats

- Crude oil holds to daily gains, off highs.
- US-China agreement offered support to WTI that heads for the highest close since mid-October.
Crude oil prices peaked following the agreement between the US and China regarding trade by signing the Phase One Trade Agreement. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate jumped to $60.45, the highest level since September 17 and then pulled back. As of writing trades at $59.95, up 1.20% for the day, about to post highest weekly close since July.
Prices extended the rally after confirmation of a deal between the US and China. But the optimism faded amid lack of details surrounding the agreement and prices pulled back. Still, the trend points to the upside. Also, the improvement in risk appetite following the results of the UK elections offered support. At 18:00 GMT the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count report will be released.
From a technical perspective, while above $59.30 the bullish bias remains intact. The next strong resistance area might be seen at $60.50 and $61.00 (July highs). The momentum is still there, particularly if it holds above $60.00.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|59.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.83
|Daily SMA50
|56.23
|Daily SMA100
|56.01
|Daily SMA200
|57.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.7
|Previous Daily Low
|58.74
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
