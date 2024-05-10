WTI gains ground above $79.20 amid rising demand optimism in China

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $79.30 on Friday. The black gold edges higher amid optimism about rising demand in China and the US, the world's two biggest crude-consuming nations. China’s crude oil imports rose by 5.45% in April compared to the same month last year, indicating an encouraging improvement in demand, China's official statistics showed on Thursday. The improved China Trade Balance data added to the upside momentum for WTI prices, said Tina Teng, an independent market analyst. On Wednesday, a decline in oil inventories lifted the black gold. Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.4 million barrels in the week ending May 3, from 7.3 million barrels built in the previous week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The market consensus projected that stocks would decrease by 1.4 million barrels. Israeli forces massed tanks and opened fire close to built-up areas of Rafah on Thursday after President Joe Biden said the US would withhold weapons from Israel if its forces mounted a major invasion of the southern Gaza city. The ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties in the Middle East are likely to raise concern about oil supply disruptions, boosting WTI prices. Nonetheless, the stronger US Dollar (USD), supported by the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), might cap the upside of the USD-denominated oil for the time being. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday that uncertainty over the inflation outlook makes policy projections difficult until the Fed gets more clarity.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.