WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day.
  • Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase.
  • US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
  • EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change likely to recover in the week ended on November 06.

WTI steps back from the intraday high while declining to $41.94, up 0.40% on a day, during the early Thursday. The black gold recently gained bids as headlines concerning the demand-supply outlook triggered a bit of optimism. However, the US dollar strength and challenge to the risk probe the oil buyers.

Saudi Arabian King Salman’s comments citing efforts to guarantee oil supply stability amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) times initially weighed down the energy benchmark before bouncing off on the hints of Saudi-Iran tension.

Following that, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting that the OPEC+ leaders are set to delay the planned hike in oil supplies by the major producers by three to six months. The oil major including Russia was initially expected to announce the gradual reduction in the output cut plan in early 2021.

The US dollar index (DXY) stays positive near one week high as risks dwindle on the COVID-19 woes, Sino-American and the Aussie-China tensions. Also weighing on the greenback could be the recently weaker US 10-year Treasury yields, currently down five basis points (bps) to 0.937%.

Moving on, the weekly official oil inventory update from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will provide more clarity to the energy bulls. The forecasts suggest improvement in the stockpile from -7.998M to -0.913M, which if matched could probe the WTI buyers.

Technical analysis

Break of an ascending support line from Monday probes a three-day-old horizontal line around $41.55, which in turn holds the gate for further weakness towards a joint of 200-bar SMA and a nine-day-old rising trend line, at $39.50 now.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 41.91
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 41.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.34
Daily SMA50 39.51
Daily SMA100 40.49
Daily SMA200 37.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.28
Previous Daily Low 41.55
Previous Weekly High 39.55
Previous Weekly Low 33.85
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eases below 0.7300 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD eases below 0.7300 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD pares back gains, trading below 0.7300 as markets turn cautiously optimistic amid surging coronavirus cases in the US and vaccine hopes. The bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY remains pressured below 105.50, easing from three-week top flashed on Wednesday. The US dollar loses ground across the board amid higher Asian equities. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.

USD/JPY News

Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften

Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften

Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure. 

Gold news

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.

Oil News

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks

WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures