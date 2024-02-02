WTI finds interim support near $73.50 amid hopes of Israel-Hamas truce

- Oil prices find temporary support as Hamas mulls ceasefire proposal.
- China’s poor economic outlook has deepened upside risks to weak oil demand.
- OPEC is expected to make a fresh decision on oil output in March.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures on NYMEX discover interim support near $73.70 as the OPEC+ has maintained its oil output policy and is expected to make a fresh decision on an extension or decline in voluntary cuts in March.
Even though oil prices are showing some recovery in the early European session on Friday, the benchmark is heading for a weekly loss due to deepening economic risks in China. Investors are worried that the real estate crisis in China could impact the growth outlook. This could lead to a significant fall in demand for oil.
It is worth noting that China is the leading importer of oil in the world, and lower oil demand in China impacts the oil price.
Meanwhile, improving hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine would also stress the oil price. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to discuss a truce to stop the war in Gaza, which will include the release of Israeli hostages. A ceasefire would improve the oil supply chain, eventually strengthening market sentiment.
Meanwhile, investors await January's United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Investors anticipated 180K new workers would be employed against 216K payroll additions in December. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 3.8% vs. 3.7%. An upbeat labor market data would indicate a stick outlook for price pressures.
The US dollar remains under pressure as investors hope the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from May.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|73.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.13
|Daily SMA50
|73.42
|Daily SMA100
|78.52
|Daily SMA200
|77.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.84
|Previous Daily Low
|73.7
|Previous Weekly High
|78.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.55
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0900 on upbeat mood, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0900 in early European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, allowing the Euro to stretch higher amid an upbeat mood. All eyes now remain on the US NFP data release.
GBP/USD pauses the post-BoE rally near mid-1.2700s ahead of US NFP
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery of around 130 pips from the 1.2625 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the early European session on Friday.
Gold price stands tall near one-month peak as spotlight shifts to US NFP report
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band during the European session on Friday and consolidates its weekly gains to a one-month peak touched the previous day. Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the critical US jobs report.
Chainlink surges to two-year high after dormant coins change hands
Chainlink (LINK) price has risen by more than 17% on Friday, reaching its highest level since January 2021, partly fuelled by sudden movements of long-held coins.
NFP Forecast: US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to increase moderately in January
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the US economy added 180,000 jobs in the first month of 2024, down from a whopping 216,000 jobs created in December.