The EU’s failure to implement a wider Russia oil import ban has likely contributed to the further bout of profit-taking in the latter stages of the week. But it seems that traders remain keen to add to long positions in the $110 area. Coodity strategists think that as the impact of the Russo-Ukraine war on Russian oil exports becomes more evident in the coming month, there remains plenty of room for further upside in WTI. The latest remarks from Russian negotiators suggest that a Russo-Ukraine peace deal, which could potentially precede an easing of Western sanctions, is not likely to be forthcoming any time soon.

The supply disruption comes as global oil markets face massive uncertainty owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent harsh sanctions placed on the Russian economy by Western nations. Speculation at the start of the week had been that the EU would on Thursday, following extraordinary NATO/EU leaders meetings, announce an embargo on all Russian oil imports. But this was not the case, with heavily Russia-energy-import-dependant countries like Germany pushing back against this policy out of fear of causing economic self-harm.

Front-month WTI futures have stabilised in the $110 area on Friday, with Thursday’s modest bearish momentum continuing for a second day and prices currently down about $1.0 after the slightly more than $3 drop a day earlier. Supply concerns have eased somewhat in the latter half of the week after news broke of a partial resumption of oil flows through to Kazakhstan’s CPC pipeline. Earlier in the week, authorities had announced that oil flows through the 1.3M barrel per day pipeline had been halted due to the need to repair storm damages.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.