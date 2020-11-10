WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains.

It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates.

Crude -5.147.

Cushing -1.17.

Gasoline -3.297.

Dist -5.61.

The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.

Daily chart

The resistance would be expected to hold and offer a discount to the bulls on a presume retracement.

However, there are no signs that the bulls are about to throw in the towel yet.