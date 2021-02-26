WTI extends downward correction toward $62 ahead of US rigs data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI remains under bearish pressure after breaking below $63.
  • Broad USD strength is weighing on crude oil prices on Friday.
  • OPEC+ is reportedly is looking to ramp up production from April.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched its highest level in more than a year at $63.80 on Thursday but staged a deep correction on Friday. As of writing, WTI was down 1.8% on a daily basis at $62.30.

WTI looks to post impressive monthly gains in February

Earlier in the week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprise 1.2 million barrels build in US crude oil stocks and limited WTI's gains. Additionally, the broad-based USD strength in the second half of the week amid surging Treasury bond yields is weighing on USD-denominated oil prices

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, a group known as OPEC+, could opt-out to increase the oil production by 500K barrels per day from April. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Saudi Arabia could start rolling out the voluntarily supply reductions as well.

Despite the recent pullback, WTI is still up more than 5% on a weekly basis. Furthermore, WTI remains on track to close the fourth straight month in the positive territory and is gaining nearly 20% in February.

Later in the day, Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly oil rig count data for the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 62.27
Today Daily Change -1.01
Today Daily Change % -1.60
Today daily open 63.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.59
Daily SMA50 53.81
Daily SMA100 48.05
Daily SMA200 43.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.72
Previous Daily Low 62.59
Previous Weekly High 62.25
Previous Weekly Low 58.58
Previous Monthly High 53.94
Previous Monthly Low 47.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 63.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 64.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

