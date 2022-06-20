WTI drops back towards $108.00 as recession fears join OPEC chatters, Biden’s moves eyed

- WTI fades bounce off monthly low, remains pressured of late.
- OPEC’s Barkindo hints at higher output, Biden administration eyes pause on the federal gas tax.
- Beijing’s covid news fails to tame recession fears, hawkish Fed bets add strength to the bearish bias.
- Oil refiners’ meeting with Biden administration will be important to watch, Fed’s
WTI crude oil prices retreat towards the monthly low, despite taking rounds to $108.50 during Monday’s Asian session, as fears of economic slowdown join hopes of higher output. Also weighing on the energy benchmark could be the headlines suggesting relief from the Biden administration during this week’s oil refiners’ meeting.
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo crossed wires late last week while saying that 9.7 million barrels per day of oil will be back by August. The OPEC Chief also mentioned, “The common goal with non-OPEC partners has always been to maintain market stability, not to raise or lower prices.”
Elsewhere, the fears of economic slowdown and the resulting decline in the oil demand also exert downside pressure on the black gold prices of late. Recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expected the economy to slow. On the same line were Fed policymakers who eyed rate hikes while fearing that the higher inflation could weigh on the economic outlook. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed President Niel Kashkari and Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller are among the Fed hawks expecting high inflation, softer economic growth and the need for faster rate hikes.
It should be noted that news from Xinhua suggesting Beijing’s receding covid woes and a gradual unlock, once again, put a floor under the oil prices. However, chatters surrounding a possible pause on the federal gas tax from US President Joe Biden’s administration, during this week’s meeting with the oil refiners, weigh on the WTI crude oil prices.
In addition to the oil players’ gathering, Testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also be an important event for the WTI traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
An upward sloping support line from early December 2021, around $106.00 by the press time, restricts short-term WTI declines. However, buyers could wait for a clear upside break of the late March swing high, near $115.85, to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|108.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.05
|Daily SMA50
|108.51
|Daily SMA100
|103.61
|Daily SMA200
|90.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.3
|Previous Daily Low
|106.2
|Previous Weekly High
|121.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.2
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
