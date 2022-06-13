WTI dips but remains well supported near-$120 despite risk-off conditions, China lockdown worries

- WTI is a little lower but still trading near $120, weighed slightly amid risk-off conditions and China lockdown worries.
- Weak US data, a surprisingly hawkish Fed and tough restrictions in China could combine to send WTI towards its 21DMA.
Though still a little lower on the day, oil prices pared the bulk of earlier session losses on Monday, despite steep downside in global risk assets as investors fretted about last Friday’s hotter than expected US inflation and its implications for Fed monetary policymaking, as well as increasing signs that the US economy might be headed for recession. Front-month WTI futures were last trading a few cents in the red in the $120 per barrel area, having bounced from earlier session lows near $118.
Traders cited China Covid-19 developments, after Beijing and Shanghai both moved to reimpose restrictions as Covid-19 infections rose once again, as weighing on the price action, as well as the market’s risk-off mode that has seen the US dollar strengthen. A strong buck means USD-denominated commodities are more expensive for international buyers.
But the bounce from mid-session lows suggests that appetite to buy the dip remains strong, for now. Indeed, global oil markets are still very tight as demand in the northern hemisphere rises towards its summer peak and OPEC+ supply woes show no signs of abating, with Russian output still languishing in the face of strict Western sanctions and as smaller (mainly African) producers struggle amid a lack of investment and amid instability.
Meanwhile, the prospect of a return by the US and Iran to compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact which could set the stage for well over 1 million barrels per day in Iranian exports to return to global markets appeared to have been dealt a death blow last week. Amid a spat with global nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran is set to remove nearly all equipment that had been used by the organisation to monitor its nuclear activities.
But traders should be aware that amid the risk that 1) the China lockdown worsens, threatening oil demand in the country, 2) further US data this week points to a recession and 3) the Fed on Wednesday delivers a hawkish surprise as inflation continues to surprise to the upside, oil might be in for a rough time. A test of the 21-Day Moving Average in the mid-$115s seems a solid possibility.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|118.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.85
|Daily SMA50
|106.98
|Daily SMA100
|102.16
|Daily SMA200
|89.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.55
|Previous Daily Low
|116.2
|Previous Weekly High
|121.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.69
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
