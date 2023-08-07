WTI crude oil justifies OPEC+ decision, US Dollar’s retreat to refresh four-month high near $83.00

- WTI crude oil prints three-day winning streak to poke yearly high marked in April, sticks to daily gains of late.
- OPEC+ production cuts join price-positive statements from Saud Arabia, Russia to underpin Oil price run-up.
- Hopes of easy rates, China stimulus and US Dollar’s pullback add strength to WTI run-up.
- This week’s inflation data from US, China will be crucial for Oil traders.
WTI crude oil clings to mild gains around $82.90 as it prints a three-day uptrend while refreshing a four-month high amid early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the black gold justifies the previous week’s price-positive announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as the risk-on mood.
That said, the Reuters unveiled OPEC+ decision while saying, “An OPEC+ ministerial panel which met on Friday made no changes to the group's current oil output policy.” The news also mentioned Saudi Arabian statements suggesting an extension of a voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of September.
On the same line were statements from Russia as it pledged to cut the Oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September. Additionally, a drone attack on the Russian warship by a Ukrainian naval drone on Russia's Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk also propels the energy benchmark.
Furthermore, China’s readiness for further stimulus, backed by the latest fears emanating from Typhoon Doksuri, also provides a tailwind to the WTI crude oil price.
Elsewhere, a pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after a three-week uptrend adds strength to the WTI crude oil prices. That said, the DXY prints a three-day downtrend near 101.95 by the press time.
It should be noted that the US Baker Hughes Rig Counts dropped in the last eight consecutive weeks to 525 at the latest, which in turn allows the Oil buyers to remain hopeful, especially amid firmer US growth numbers and easing inflation fears.
Looking ahead, this week’s inflation data from China and the US will be crucial to watch for clear directions as both these nations are the biggest customers of Oil.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old bullish channel, currently around $83.80 and $80.20, keeps the short-term WTI crude oil buyers hopeful even as the overbought RSI (14) line challenges the quote’s further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68%
|Today daily open
|82.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.85
|Daily SMA50
|73.5
|Daily SMA100
|74.05
|Daily SMA200
|76.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.88
|Previous Daily Low
|81.24
|Previous Weekly High
|82.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.49
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
