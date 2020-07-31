WTI consolidates above $40 as the Baker Hughes rig count data plateaus

-
U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count 251 vs previous 251 (exp 245).
WTI prices pick back up after the data but the price remains 0.10% lower on Friday.
Has the Baker Hughes rig count found its bottom?
The Baker Hughes weekly rig count data stalled again at 251. In the data shown below, you can see since 15th May the number of rigs online has been diminishing. The rate of change is now much slower and this is the first time the number has recorded the same since 14th Feb 2020.
Jul 31, 2020 251 - Jul 24, 2020 251 - Jul 17, 2020 253 - Jul 10, 2020 258 - Jul 02, 2020 263 - Jun 26, 2020 265 - Jun 19, 2020 266 - Jun 12, 2020 279 - Jun 05, 2020 284 - May 29, 2020 301 - May 22, 2020 318 - May 15, 2020 339.
WTI 4-hour chart
Looking at the chart below, the price has now stalled at USD 40.40 per barrel. There has been some recent selling pressure but it seems today after the OPEC report the price found some support. Total OPEC production did increase but maybe not as much as some had anticipated. There has been a trendline break at the green level and if the price moved toward the line again it could be a resistance point. First up is the red horizontal line at 40.75 and any break above there could indicate that the uptrend is back on after a minor blip lower.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|40.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.89
|Daily SMA50
|38.89
|Daily SMA100
|32.1
|Daily SMA200
|43.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.5
|Previous Daily Low
|39.1
|Previous Weekly High
|42.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.99
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.01
