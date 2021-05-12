WTI: Colonial Pipeline restart, USD strength probe bulls below $66.00

- WTI snaps three-day winning streak, extends pullback from weekly top.
- Colonial Pipeline begins restart operations following the cyberattack, Israel Defense Forces tweet rockets fired from Gaza.
- US dollar jumped on higher-than-feared April CPI, rally in US Treasury yields.
- Downbeat EIA inventories add to the bearish signals, greenback moves eyed.
WTI stands on a slippery ground while taking offers near $65.50, down 0.27% intraday, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. In doing so, the oil benchmark drops for the first time in a week as challenges to demand join hopes of extra supplies to battle the oil bulls.
US dollar strength stands out the bearish catalysts including hopes of normal supplies from the key Colonial Pipeline and downbeat stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). On the contrary, OPEC’s demand forecast joins the geopolitical tension in the Middle East to help the energy buyers.
The US dollar index (DXY) jumped the most in May after Consumer Price Index (CPI) rallied to 2008 levels. The shoot in inflation figures downplays the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) attempt to placate market bears suggesting hardships for easy money.
After a six-day shutdown, Colonial Pipeline begins restart operations on late Wednesday. However, the firm mentions that it will take “several days for the fuel delivery supply chain to return to normal.”
On the same line, the latest stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and EIA portray an easing draw for the week ended on May 07. That said, the latest figures from the official source EIA marks a depletion of 0.427 million barrels in the inventories versus -2.817 million forecast and 7.9 million barrels of the previous draw.
Elsewhere, Israel-Palestine tussles escalate after Israel killed Hamas commander, which in turn pushed the US to send an envoy to the Middle East. However, the conditions remain grim as Israel Defense Forces tweets rockets fire from Gaza to central Israel.
Given the lack of major data/events in Asia, oil traders will keep their eyes on the US dollar moves as the greenback may consolidate some gains on fresh news. Though, WTI bulls are likely to have a tough day retaking the controls until a major war outbreak in Gaza.
Technical analysis
Another failure to cross the $66.30 hurdle, restricting the black gold’s daily closing since early March, directs WTI sellers toward 10-day SMA near $65.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|65.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.63
|Daily SMA50
|62.45
|Daily SMA100
|58.38
|Daily SMA200
|50.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.48
|Previous Daily Low
|63.71
|Previous Weekly High
|66.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.88
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near a fresh weekly low at 1.2065
EUR/USD lost the 1.2100 mark with US inflation data, holding near its daily lows as demand for high-yielding assets receded. The greenback has room to continue rallying.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.