WTI clings to gains near $52.00 ahead of API

WTI clings to gains near $52.00 ahead of APIBy Pablo Piovano
Crude oil prices are holding on to the daily gains on Tuesday, with the West Texas Intermediate hovering over the key $52.00 mark per barrel.
WTI now looks to data
The rally in crude oil prices remains unabated so far today, pushing the WTI to the area of 3-week tops beyond the $52.00 mark per barrel.
Geopolitical risks stemming from fights between Iraqi and Kurdish forces have been fuelling concerns over potential risks of disruption in crude oil supply, underpinning at the same time the positive momentum around the black gold.
Later in the NA session, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will publish its weekly report on US oil supplies, ahead of tomorrow’s DoE report and Friday’s oil rig count.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 0.15% at $51.95 facing the next resistance at $52.24 (high Oct.17) seconded by $52.86 (high Sep.28) and finally $53.76 (high Apr.12). On the flip side, a break below $51.14 (23.6% Fibo of $45.58-$52.86) would aim for $50.92 (21-day sma) and then $50.15 (low Oct.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.