WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $56.00 on geopolitics

- WTI moves higher and surpasses the $55.00 mark.
- US supplies dropped more than expected, according to EIA.
- Iran-US tensions fuel the upside in prices.
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are edging higher today and are approaching the key $56.00 mark amidst rising geopolitical concerns.
WTI up on US-Iran, supplies
Crude oil prices are prolonging the weekly recovery and are trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at the $56.00 yardstick today, gaining nearly 3% on the back of heightened geopolitical jitters and a drop in crude oil investories.
In fact, tensions between Iran and the US remain far from abated today after Iran said it shot down a US military drone, while the EIA reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected draw in US crude oil supplies during last week.
In the same line, the Federal Reserve has opened the door to potential rate cuts in the next months, also sustaining the improved sentiment in the risk-associated complex and therefore lending extra legs to the rally in oil prices.
What to look for around WTI
Geopolitical jitters, including the recent attacks in the Gulf of Oman and today’s incident with a US military drone have been lending extra support to prices as of late, all coupled with somewhat alleviated trade concerns after President Trump opened the door to a potential meeting with China’s Xi Jingpin at the G20 event next week. Also bolstering the upbeat sentiment among traders are positive drivers coming in from the supply side, including the tight US market, the OPEC+ agreement (and potential extension) to curb oil production and the so-called ‘Saudi put’.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is advancing 2.75% at $55.67 and a breakout of $57.19 (38.2% Fibo of the December-April rally) would aim for $58.47 (100-day SMA) and finally $58.85 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the next down barrier arises at $50.54 (monthly low Jun.5) seconded by $47.39 (78.6% Fibo of the December-April rally) and finally $44.23 (2019 low Jan.2).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.