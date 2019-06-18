WTI climbs to 3-day highs beyond $53.00 ahead of API

- Prices of WTI moved above the $53.00 mark per barrel.
- Trade tensions keep traders’ sentiment volatile so far.
- API weekly report on US crude oil inventories next on tap.
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are sharply higher on Tuesday, managing to retake the key $53.00 mark, or gaining more than 2% on the day.
WTI bid ahead of API report
The WTI gained sudden upside traction and are navigating fresh 3-day highs after President Trump said he will meet China’s Xi Jingpin at the G-20 meeting in Japan next week, all following a ‘constructive’ telephone call.
In the meantime, geopolitical tensions including the US and Iran in the wake of the attacks to oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week remain well in place and are underpinning higher prices from the supply side. In this regard, Iran’s Rouhani said earlier today that his country ‘would not wage war against any nation’.
Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institute will report on US crude oil supplies during last week.
What to look for around WTI
Crude oil appears to have shifted its focus of attention to the macro context, where the protracted US-China trade dispute and its negative consequences on global growth and demand for oil keep weighing on traders’ sentiment. Geopolitical jitters, particularly after the recent attacks in the Gulf of Oman, have triggered just a short-lived relief-rally, while there still no evidence of any culprits. This view has relegated – albeit temporarily – positive drivers coming in from the supply side, including the tight US market, the OPEC+ agreement (and potential extension) to curb oil production and the so-called ‘Saudi put’.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 2.41% at $53.18 and a breakout of $54.76 (high Jun.10) would aim for $58.44 (100-day SMA) and finally $58.97 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at $50.54 (monthly low Jun.5) seconded by $47.39 (78.6% Fibo of the December-April rally) and finally $44.23 (2019 low Jan.2).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.2500, close to the five-month lows. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments
Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.