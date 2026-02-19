AUD/JPY holds steady near 109.00 after Australia jobs data

The AUD/JPY cross trades on a flat note near 109.00 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The release of the Australian employment report for January fails to boost the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). Traders brace for Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due later on Friday.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Australia stayed at 4.1% in January. The figure came in below the market consensus of 4.2%. Meanwhile, the Australian Employment Change arrived at 17.8K in January from 68.5K in December (revised from 65.2K), missing the expectations of 20K.

This report might lead some analysts to suggest that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may have more room for further interest rate hikes to curb persistent inflation, which could support the Aussie.

On the other hand, bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy tightening path could underpin the JPY and create a headwind for the cross. Markets are pricing in nearly an 80% probability of a rate hike by the BoJ in April 2026, according to Reuters.