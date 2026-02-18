Zora launches attention markets on Solana network

Zora has launched a new attention markets feature on the Solana (SOL) network, allowing users to trade and speculate on emerging online cultural trends.

Zora unveils attention markets on Solana

Zora, a creator-focused platform built on the Base layer-2 (L2) network, announced the launch of its attention markets on the Solana blockchain, aiming to transform how users interact with trends.

The feature, announced Wednesday, places the platform at the convergence of social media activity and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling participants to take financial positions on the popularity of digital narratives, hashtags, and viral internet themes.

By leveraging Solana’s infrastructure and low transaction fees, Zora said the new offering is designed to support faster, more cost-efficient interaction with rapidly evolving online trends. The platform aims to create a framework that encourages community-driven participation in digital culture while introducing new speculative market opportunities.

Users can launch new markets on Solana for a 1 SOL deployment fee, then trade positions based on whether specific topics will gain or lose traction across social media platforms.

The model combines characteristics of prediction platforms such as Polymarket with memecoin–style speculation. However, instead of focusing solely on possible outcomes, the platform centers on sentiment-driven momentum, allowing traders to speculate on cultural relevance and online engagement trends.

Zora emerged around 2020 as an NFT marketplace designed to help creators tokenize and monetize digital content. The platform later evolved into an on-chain social network that enables users to convert posts, including images, videos, and text, into tradable blockchain-based assets, reducing reliance on centralized distribution platforms.

Its recent expansion to Solana reflects a strategic shift toward supporting faster and more trading-intensive social market activity, leveraging the network’s high transaction throughput and low transaction costs.

However, early trading activity has also highlighted potential volatility risks, with several tokens experiencing sharp pullbacks after initial price surges.