RBNZ’s Breman says will adjust policy if inflation outlook changes

Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) new Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday that if the outlook for inflation changes, committee will adjust policy stance to ensure inflation returns to target.

Key quotes

Wage growth is modest, we do have spare capacity.

There are uncertainties about how firms adjust pricing behaviour as the economy recovers.

Seeing consumption starting to increase, stabilizing job market and falling inflation provide support.

Household consumption starting to increase but relatively weak growth compared to historical patterns.

If we see pricing behaviours change, recovery much stronger and can sustain higher interest rates, we would act to tighten earlier.

Market reaction

At the press time, the NZD/USD pair is down 0.05% on the day to trade at 0.5962.