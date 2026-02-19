TRENDING:
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds steady around mid-$76.00s, above 100-hour SMA

  • Silver pauses following the previous day’s breakout through a short-term descending channel.
  • The channel resistance breakpoint coincides with the 100-hour SMA and should offer support.
  • The broader technical setup warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds steady around mid-$76.00s, above 100-hour SMA
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Thursday. The white metal, however, holds above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trades just above mid-$76.00s, down 1.0% for the day.

The XAG/USD holds above this average, signaling a tentative recovery attempt. Moreover, the overnight breakout through a short-term descending channel resistance, which coincides with the said SMA, favors bulls. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 55, neutral, after easing from earlier overbought readings.

However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has slipped into slight negative territory after contracting, suggesting the MACD line has fallen below the Signal line near the zero level. The descending channel resistance breakpoint and the 100-hour SMA should offer initial support to the XAG/USD.

Holding above the SMA would keep recovery attempts in play, while a close back beneath it would open the door to a deeper pullback. As long as the XAG/USD holds above the breakout point, the path would favor further recovery. That said, a close back inside the formation would revive the prior downtrend toward the lower band.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
