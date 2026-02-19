Australian Dollar advances as Unemployment Rate comes below forecasts

Australian Dollar (AUD) inches higher against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of mixed employment data from Australia on Thursday. The AUD/USD pair is trading modestly higher after Australia’s seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% in January, against market expectations of 4.2%.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that Employment Change rose by 17.8K in January, easing from a revised 68.5K in December (revised from 65.2K) and below the 20.0K consensus forecast. The Participation Rate remained unchanged at 66.7%, while Full-Time Employment increased by 50.5K, compared with a revised 56.8K gain in the prior month (revised from 54.8K).

The AUD may find support amid cautious sentiment around the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy outlook. The latest RBA Meeting Minutes indicated that February’s rate hike was driven by stronger-than-expected economic data, persistent broad-based inflation, and easing financial conditions. Policymakers agreed that without further action, inflation would likely remain above target for a prolonged period. Earlier, RBA Governor Michele Bullock signaled that a renewed pickup in inflation left the central bank with limited options other than tightening policy further.

However, the AUD/USD pair came under pressure in the previous session as the US Dollar strengthened following hawkish minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which reignited speculation about potential rate hikes if inflation stays elevated. FOMC Meeting Minutes from the January meeting showed that nearly all participants supported keeping rates unchanged, with only a few favoring a cut. Still, officials left the door open to further easing should inflation moderate in line with expectations.