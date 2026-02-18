EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession
- EUR/USD falls to near 1.1785 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Several Fed officials said further tightening may be required if inflation stays sticky.
- ECB’s Lagarde may leave her job before the end of her term.
The EUR/USD pair tumbles to a near two-week low around 1.1785 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) on hawkish FOMC minutes that revived speculation about potential interest rate hikes if inflation remains elevated.
According to the FOMC Minutes from its January policy meeting, almost all participants favored holding rates steady, with only a couple preferring a rate cut. However, policymakers did not close the door on further reduction if inflation declined in line with their expectations. At the same time, Fed officials said they would have supported describing future decisions in more two-sided terms. Several members suggested that interest rate hikes could be necessary if price pressures persist.
Across the pond, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde may step down from her position earlier than her planned retirement in October 2027, per the Financial Times. The source said Lagarde wants to enable French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to find her replacement, without indicating when she may exit.
Traders will closely monitor the preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from Germany and the Eurozone, which are scheduled for publication on Friday. In case of stronger-than-expected outcomes, this might help limit the shared currency’s losses in the near term.
