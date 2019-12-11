WTI catches fresh bids to regain $ 59 ahead of EIA, Fed

- Oil sees a minor uptick amid fresh USD selling across the board.
- Will the bounce last amid API Crude Stocks build, trade tensions.
- All eyes on US EIA Crude Inventories, FOMC decision for fresh direction.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is back on the 59 handle in the European trades, having managed to hold on to the 58.85 demand area so far this Wednesday.
The latest uptick in the black gold could be due to a fresh bout of selling seen in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of falling Treasury yields. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for holders in foreign currencies.
However, the bounce is likely to remain limited as investors remain wary ahead of the key US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly Crude Stocks data, especially after Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that the US crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 6 to 447 million vs. a fall of 2.8 million barrels expected.
Moreover, the ongoing US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on the global growth outlook and in turn on the oil demand outlook that adds to the downside in the barrel of WTI. Markets remain uncertain over whether the US will delay the planned tariff hike on China.
Further, reports that Venezuela’s crude output in November jumped more than 20% from the prior month renders oil price-negative. Markets now await the US weekly crude inventories report and Fed outcome for the next direction in prices.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|59.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.65
|Daily SMA50
|55.97
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|57.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.61
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY stays flat near 108.70 as focus remains on US data and FOMC
BoJ Governor Kuroda says positive signs are seen for global economy. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 97.50. Coming up: Inflation data from US and FOMC's monetary policy decisions.