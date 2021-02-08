WTI: Buyers attack $58.00 as US stimulus hopes back energy optimists, API in focus

- WTI stays strong near January 2020 highs while extending recent bounce off $57.59.
- Saudi Arabia’s extra supply cut from February gets active, chatters of eroding supply glut gain momentum.
- American stimulus hopes, US dollar weakness add strength to the commodities.
- API inventories, risk catalysts become the key catalysts to watch.
WTI bulls dominate near $58.00, highest since January 2020, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark rises for the seventh consecutive day amid hopes of recovery in global energy demand as well as fears of the supply cut.
Considering Saudi Arabia’s earlier pledge to cut down on its output during February and March, the global oil supplies are likely to be limited during these months. As a result, the rumors over a reduction in the supply glut gains momentum.
On the other side, global vaccinations and pick-up in economic activities seem to have favored the energy demand.
Additionally, increasing odds of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus as well as the Tehran-Washington tussle over the 2015 nuclear accord also help the commodity.
It’s worth mentioning that the US dollar weakness adds cherry to the black gold’s run-up. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) eased from the two-month high and dropped for the second consecutive day on Monday.
Looking forward, private oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior -4.261M, will be the key. Though, energy traders shouldn’t ignore updates from the US-Iran story and American stimulus for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Sellers are less likely to take entries until the quote stays above February 2020 peak surrounding $54.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58
|Today Daily Change
|1.13
|Today Daily Change %
|1.99%
|Today daily open
|56.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.33
|Daily SMA50
|49.95
|Daily SMA100
|45.19
|Daily SMA200
|41.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.17
|Previous Daily Low
|56.21
|Previous Weekly High
|57.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.6
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
