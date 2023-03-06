WTI bulls take on the $80s as focus moves away from China and onto the US

- WTI bulls are moving back in for a test in the $80s.
- The focus will be back on the US economy this week.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) erased earlier declines and is up for the fifth straight day, moving in on the $80s. It has made the highest closing price in the futures markets in three weeks. Despite the sentiment for a slightly-less-robust rebound in China's economy, the black gold is back into the hands of the bulls late in the day on Wall Street.
At the National People's Congress, China settled for a growth target of 5% in 2023. It was at the low end of expectations and suggests that China will not deliver major stimulus this year, but has an eye on long-term sustainability of growth.
Meanwhile, CTAs are set to remain buyers of WTI crude so long as prices can hold above the $73.00 mark, which has served as the bottom of the recent technical range, analysts at TD Securities said recently, adding:
''Looking forward, while outsized refinery maintenance is likely contributing to the oil inventory increases, they are also keeping product markets seasonally tight, offering a level of support to the market. Furthermore, the G7 oil price cap is starting to add additional steps to the buying process and could weigh on purchases from India, who have been a major buyer of Russian barrels thus far,'' the analysts explained. ''In this sense, if Russian supply starts to tighten, at a time when the market is more optimistic on the prospect of Chinese reopening demand, oil markets could be set up for a sizable short-covering regime on the horizon.''
Meanwhile, the key data for the week will be with the US jobs market on Friday in the form of US Nonfarm Payrolls. The analysts at Danske Bank are expecting growth to moderate to 220k after the effects of warm weather and heavy seasonal adjustments in January fade. ''Overall, leading indicators suggest that labor market conditions have remained tight amid a recovering growth outlook.''
This data will follow the Fed Chair Powell's testimony where he might articulate a hawkish sentiment and a step back from the more cautious policy framework for raising interest rates. ''Recent strength in non-farm payrolls and retail sales argue that policy is not restrictive and the Fed may have been wrong-footed by a soft patch in the data in Q4,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|79.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.46
|Daily SMA50
|78.02
|Daily SMA100
|79.78
|Daily SMA200
|87.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.93
|Previous Daily Low
|75.93
|Previous Weekly High
|79.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.05
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops approaching 0.6700 as RBA meeting looms Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on Tuesday. The AUD/USD fell on Monday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. Going into the meeting, the pair continues to move sideways, above the critical 0.6700 area.
EUR/USD fails to break above 1.0700 and retreats toward 1.0660
EUR/USD trimmed gains late on Monday after losing momentum near the 1.0700 area. The Euro was among the biggest gainers on a relatively quiet first day of the week. Volatility is set to increase ahead of central bank meetings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold: Bulls hold the grip, but for now, stay in the side-lines Premium
Spot gold trades at around $1,850 a troy ounce, little changed at the beginning of the week. The bright metal peaked at $1,858.28 during Asian trading hours, its highest in over two weeks as broad US Dollar weakness from last Friday extended. The USD saw some temporal demand during London trading hours but resumed its decline after Wall Street’s opening.
Crypto markets stay flat after Silvergate crisis, an opportunity in disguise or troubled waters?
Cryptocurrency markets saw a sudden sell-off on March 2 as a slew of companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy and others, dropped Silvergate as their banking partner
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.