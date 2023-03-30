WTI bulls cheer risk-on mood, OPEC+ hopes at 13-day high around $74.50, China PMI, inflation eyed

- WTI crude oil grinds higher at two-week top as hopes of more energy demand joins supply crunch talks.
- OPEC+ is likely to continue with existing output cut policy next week.
- Receding fears of banking crisis, softer US Dollar allow Oil buyers to keep the reins.
- China NBS Manufacturing PMI, inflation clues from Eurozone, US will be the key for clear directions.
WTI crude oil price remains firmer at the highest levels in more than two weeks as bulls flirt with the $74.50 level ahead of China’s official PMIs for March during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold cheers the market’s optimism and the broad US Dollar to brace for the biggest weekly gains since early February.
US Dollar Index (DXY) eyes a three-week losing streak as hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments fail to gain support from second-tier data and raise expectations of only limited rate hike options available to the policymakers. That said, Apart from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, three Fed Officials backed further rate hikes on Thursday to tame the inflation woes.
Apart from the Fed concerns, hopes of a sound banking system also favored the WTI bulls as Apart from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, three Fed Officials backed further rate hikes on Thursday to tame the inflation woes.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, “Banking system is sound, even as it has come under pressure.”
Elsewhere, China’s hopes of an upbeat March month growth and talks of no change in the production policies of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, seem to have favored the commodity bulls. “OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows,” per the news.
Although the Oil bulls are in the driver’s seat, the price reaches the short-term key resistance and hence upbeat prints of China’s official PMIs for March become necessary for the quote to remain firmer. It should be noted that the higher inflation figures can back the latest hawkish rhetoric among the major central bank officials and could challenge the WTI buyers.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the previous support line from early December 2022, around $74.50 by the press time, becomes necessary for the WTI crude oil bulls to witness further upside. Otherwise, a pullback towards February’s low near $72.50 can be expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|2.15%
|Today daily open
|72.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.01
|Daily SMA50
|76.02
|Daily SMA100
|77.18
|Daily SMA200
|83.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.4
|Previous Daily Low
|72.83
|Previous Weekly High
|71.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.39
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
