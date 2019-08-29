WTI bounces-back above $ 56 mark ahead of US data

- Oil tracks the European equities higher as risk-on returns on fresh trade optimism.
- Focus shifts to US Q2 GDP figures and trade headlines for next direction.
WTI (futures on Nymex) halted its gradual Asian decline and reversed course in the European trading this Thursday, in the wake of a major turnaround in the risk sentiment on upbeat trade comments by China’s Commerce Ministry that lifted the demand for the higher-yielding assets such as oil.
US Q2 growth numbers hold the key
A renewed risk-on wave gripped the European markets after the Chinese official said that China is willing to resolve the trade spat via calm attitude, suggesting that China will refrain from retaliating against the new US tariffs that takes effect this Sunday.
Meanwhile, the prices also finds support from a big drawdown in the US inventories, which fell last week by 10 million barrels against expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
However, it remains to be seen for how long the recovery in the risk sentiment would last, as markets brace for the US Q2 GDP release. A softer reading could refuel US recession fears and weigh down on the investors’ sentiment.
Further, looming global growth concerns amid ongoing US-China trade war, and its resultant impact on oil demand growth outlook, could also keep the upside in check.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|55.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.78
|Daily SMA50
|56.58
|Daily SMA100
|58.19
|Daily SMA200
|56.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.59
|Previous Daily Low
|55.26
|Previous Weekly High
|57.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.22
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
