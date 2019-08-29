WTI bounces-back above $ 56 mark ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil tracks the European equities higher as risk-on returns on fresh trade optimism.
  • Focus shifts to US Q2 GDP figures and trade headlines for next direction.

WTI (futures on Nymex) halted its gradual Asian decline and reversed course in the European trading this Thursday, in the wake of a major turnaround in the risk sentiment on upbeat trade comments by China’s Commerce Ministry that lifted the demand for the higher-yielding assets such as oil.

US Q2 growth numbers hold the key

A renewed risk-on wave gripped the European markets after the Chinese official said that China is willing to resolve the trade spat via calm attitude, suggesting that China will refrain from retaliating against the new US tariffs that takes effect this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the prices also finds support from a big drawdown in the US inventories, which fell last week by 10 million barrels against expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

However, it remains to be seen for how long the recovery in the risk sentiment would last, as markets brace for the US Q2 GDP release. A softer reading could refuel US recession fears and weigh down on the investors’ sentiment.

Further, looming global growth concerns amid ongoing US-China trade war, and its resultant impact on oil demand growth outlook, could also keep the upside in check.

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.16
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 55.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.78
Daily SMA50 56.58
Daily SMA100 58.19
Daily SMA200 56.21
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.59
Previous Daily Low 55.26
Previous Weekly High 57.08
Previous Weekly Low 53.22
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures

EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: modest recovery amid positive Chinese rhetoric

Chinese authorities don’t want to escalate the trade war, aiming to resume talks in September. US to release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product. USD/JPY could resume advance as long as it holds above the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support

The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.

Gold News

Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP

GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.

