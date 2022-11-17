- WTI has been in the hands of the bears mid-week.
- A bearish H&S pattern has emerged on the daily chart with the right-hand shoulder on the backside of the micro trendline.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is around flat on the day so far following a consolidative and inside day on Wednesday. NATO said there was no evidence a missile that landed near a Polish village and killed two was a deliberate attack. The consensus is that it likely came from a Ukrainian air-defense system firing during Russian attacks and this has been easing concerns of an expanding war.
The Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil into Europe was shut down earlier this week after Russian artillery damaged its infrastructure. However, the power supply is said to have been restored, analysts at ANZ Bank said. This is allowing oil delivers to countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. ''Initial concerns of further disruptions in the Middle East also eased. An oil tanker was hit by a projectile in the Gulf of Oman, although damage was limited.''
Nevertheless, the analysts at ANZ Bank also said that the market is still facing supply-side issues. ''Germany warned it can’t rule out temporary supply bottlenecks when a ban on imports on Russian crude starts next month. OPEC also appears to be reducing output in line with its agreement to cut production. Tanker tracker data shows that OPEC shipments were significantly more than 1mb/d in the first 15 days of November, according to Petro-Logistics. Markets found some support from EIA’s weekly inventory report. Commercial stockpiles reached 5,400kbbl last week.''
WTI technical analysis
The following illustrates a multi-time-frame bearish bias on the monthly, weekly, and daily charts.
The price is now on the back side of the monthly trendline and is being rejected on a restest.
The price could be on the verge of completing an M-formation below the locked-in highs below horizontal resistance.
A bearish H&S pattern has emerged on the daily chart with the right-hand shoulder on the backside of the micro trendline.
Bears broke the prior structure of 85.32 but have been unable to follow through. A move below $84 the figure is now required to shift the bias fully.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD refreshes daily top near 0.6750 on strong Australia employment statistics
AUDUSD renews intraday high around 0.6750 after Aussie employment data printed upbeat outcomes for October. The employment statistics gained additional edge to lure buyers especially after the previous day’s strong Wage Price Index from Canberra.
EURUSD sees more upside above 1.0400 as fears of geopolitical tensions vaporize
The EURUSD pair has rebounded after retracing to near 1.0355 in the early Asian session. The asset is majorly sideways but is expected to pick up momentum after crossing the immediate of 1.0400 decisively.
Gold takes a respite, as buyers’ eye $1800 on soft US Dollar
Gold Price creeps lower after testing the weekly high around $1786 on Wednesday following the release of mixed data from the United States, which spurred a risk-off impulse, bolstering the US Dollar (USD).
Why traders should keep their eyes on dYdX price for the rest of November
dYdX price should be on every trader's watchlist. After outperforming nearly all cryptos this month, the technicals suggest more gains could occur. Key levels have been defined to gauge DYDX’s next potential move.
UK’s autumn budget eyed
Early European hours observed UK inflation data hit the wires. Inflation is now in excess of five times the BoE's target; the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped 11.1%, clocking a 41-year pinnacle.