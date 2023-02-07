WTI aims to recapture $75.00 as China’s recovery hopes soar, Fed Powell’s speech in focus

- The oil price has soared nearby $75.00 amid hopes of a solid recovery in China.
- IEA’s Birol claimed half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China.
- Investors should brace for a hawkish interest rate guidance in Fed Powell’s speech.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is on the verge of capturing the critical resistance of $75.00 in the Asian session. The black gold recovered dramatically after dropping to near $72.60 amid growing hopes of an economic recovery in China after dismantling the pandemic controls.
The recovery move in the oil price was extremely firmer despite caution in the market mood. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected to near 103.17 after printing a fresh four-week high of 103.40. After a three-day strong winning spell, the USD Index is expected to display a sideways performance ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
Rising fears of a recession in the United States have already dented oil demand for the past one year. And, a further decline in oil orders looks likely on expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates amid skyrocketing employment additions in the US labor market in January. A sheer increase in the US employment numbers despite slowdown in activities has made the battle against inflation uglier. Stronger-than-anticipated fresh additions of labor could propel a rebound in the declining trend of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Meanwhile, commentary from International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference on Sunday that “Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer,” as reported by Reuters has infused an adrenaline rush into the oil bulls. He further claimed, “Half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China.”
For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the oil stockpiles data by the US American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ending February 03.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|74.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.79
|Daily SMA50
|77.61
|Daily SMA100
|81.01
|Daily SMA200
|90.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.68
|Previous Daily Low
|72.5
|Previous Weekly High
|80.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.36
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds above 0.6860 key support on softer Aussie trade surplus, RBA, Fed’s Powell eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around the intraday high near 0.6890, portraying the typical pre-data anxiety, as the Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting announcements on early Tuesday.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 132.00 after Japan confirms 'stealth intervention'
USD/JPY is sinking toward 132.00 in the Tokyo open as Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed a stealth intervention in the forex market. The BoJ conducted an intervention in the yen on instructions from the Finance Ministry. Focus shifts to Fed's Powell.
Gold struggles below $1,900 as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around $1,865, following a corrective bounce off the one-month low, as the bullion traders await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech amid hawkish bias over the United States central bank’s next move.
Will Binance Coin price face a drawdown as Binance suspends USD bank transfers from February 8?
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. It also emerged as a key player in the crypto industry owing to its initiatives following the FTX collapse in November 2022.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No choice but to keep hiking rates Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on February 7, with the Board expected to pull the trigger by another 25 basis points (bps).