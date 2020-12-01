WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc plummets on dilution of Nikola’s deal with GM

NASDAQ:WKHS dropped 6.66% on Monday as the electric vehicle industry got hammered.

GM pulls out of the original deal with Nikola and sends electric truck stocks tumbling.

There is still no progress on the USPS delivery truck contract as investors eagerly await an announcement.

NASDAQ:WKHS has continued its see-saw year as the Ohio-based electric truck maker saw its stock fall 6.66% close Monday’s trading session at $25.37. While shares of Workhorse Group are still up over 800% during the last year, the stock has seen several different peaks and valleys over the past couple of months. Workhorse dropped to as low as $15.00 per share at the end of October, but has steadily recovered throughout November until Monday’s big fall.

The pending deal between Workhorse rival Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and automaker giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell through on Monday as GM walked away from the table on what would have seen them take a $2 billion stake in the beaten-down truck-maker. The trickle-down effect from this is that Workhorse and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) have ties to GM and investors may now be wondering just how General Motors really feels about the electric truck industry. Shares of Lordstown were down 7.17% while Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was down over 18% on the day.

WKHS stock news

Workhorse investors are also starting to lose patience with the pending USPS delivery truck contract that has been rumoured to be settled by the end of the year. While Workhorse remains one of the finalists for the contract, it lags its other competitors in both a proven track record and production capacity, so at this point, it could be a stretch to presume that Workhorse will receive a large share of the order.