- Nvidia stock remains under pressure as stocks sell off on Friday.
- Semiconductor stocks are under pressure from increasing protectionist measures.
- NVDA stock is down 62% YTD.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell sharply again on Friday as selling pressure resumed for US equity markets. Thursday saw a huge rally after another hot CPI report showed inflation is getting stickier by the month. However, position and sentiment proved overdone, and a massive short covering and squeeze followed. Friday saw a return to the norm though with equities coming under heavy selling pressure as the 10-year yield once again breached 4%. NVDA fell 7% on Friday to close at $112.27.
NVDA stock news
Semiconductors are suffering in the wake of geopolitical tensions between the US and China. Truly it seems the era of globalization is over, and we are headed into increasingly protectionist regimes. The latest saga is the announcement from the US that limits semiconductor chip shipments to China due to concerns over national security. Chip makers will need to first obtain a license from the Department of Commerce to export certain types of chips. Nvidia has already stated that it does not believe the restrictions will be of much concern.
"We don’t expect the new controls, including restrictions on sales for highly dense systems, to have a material impact on our business," Nvidia said in a statement. However, Wall Street was not so sure, and just in case NVDA stock sold off to the tune of 8% on the announcement and followed it up with another 3% loss the following session. NVDA stock is down approximately 14% since the announcement. Bank of America said in a note that it felt Intel (INTC), Nvidia, and Lam Research (LAM) were most at risk from the China restrictions. Intel is lower by approximately 8% since the restrictions were announced.
Nvidia stock forecast
We need to take a step back from this one and look at the weekly chart, because the move higher was so extreme. Now like most pandemic beneficiaries, it seems NVDA is destined to retrace back to its pre-pandemic high below $80. The 7-month-long consolidation zone at $120 to $140 from September 2020 to April 2021 has now been broken. This is a key support zone, or was it?
We are now in a volume gap below $70! Earnings season could provide a short-term bear rally, but overall the technical picture looks grim here. To change the narrative, NVDA first needs to move quickly back to $120 and so prove the break was a false one. Then stabilize and push toward resistance at $193 – the double top from August.
NVDA weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
