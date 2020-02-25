WHO spokesman: Measures taken by Italy should help contain coronavirus as much as possible

Measures taken by regional governments in Italy against the coronavirus have been pretty strong and most likely should help contain this virus as much as possible, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The WHO team is meeting with Italian authorities in Rome to discuss the outbreak in Italy.

"WHO's mission to Iran has been delayed," the spokesman added and refrained from providing a specific date. "Many countries have pandemic plans ready, some may act on them depending on their situation, but the WHO itself does not plan a big announcement."

Risk aversion

Markets remain risk-averse on Tuesday. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.65% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was at 1.356%, losing 1.65%.