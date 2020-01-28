White House tells airlines it may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak.

The White House has been reported that it may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak.

A story in the CNBC Breaking News stats the following:

White House officials have told U.S. airlines that it is considering suspending China flights amid an escalating death toll from the new coronavirus, two senior administration officials said Tuesday.

The restrictions could affect flights into and out of China, as well as airports across the United States, the officials said.

Asked about potential travel restrictions, HHS Director Alex Azar said later Tuesday that “it’s important to not take anything off the table.”

Market implications

Not good for travel industry equities and the yen should benefit.