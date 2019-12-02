White House informs House Democrats it will not participate in the Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing - Politico

The White House has informed House Democrats that it will not participate in the Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing.

Lead paragraphs

The White House informed House Democrats on Sunday that it will not participate in the Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing. The decision indicates that President Donald Trump has listened to his allies and some congressional Republicans who argued that a White House presence at the hearing would validate a process they have harangued as illegitimate and partisan.

FX implications

A close eye is being kept on the matter and the yen is a likely beneficiary on risk-off flows should the heat be turned up during Wednesday's hearing which will be the first in a series the Judiciary Committee held as it prepares to draft articles of impeachment against the US president.