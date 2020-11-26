White House considers lifting European travel restrictions – Reuters

The White House is mulling lifting entry bans for most non-US citizens from Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries Reuters reports, citing five US and airline officials.

The White House coronavirus task-force members, public health and other federal agencies seem to have approved the plan of lifting the travel ban. However, President Donald Trump’s final decision is awaited.

The US has also approved exceptions for some European business travelers, investors, academics, students and journalists, per Reuters.

This comes as the US reports over 12.7 million coronavirus cases in total while the death tally climbed to 260,000, as of Wednesday.