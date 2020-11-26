S&P 500 Futures holds above 3,600 despite virus woes, fears of US-China tussle on Thanksgiving Day

- S&P 500 Futures trim recent losses from the two-week high flashed the previous day.
- Global covid cases cross 60 million, China delivers half of trade promises to the US in 10 months.
- US blacklists four Chinese, Russian companies concerning Iran missile program, Brexit jitters continue.
- Light calendar and US Holiday can bore the traders.
S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,630 as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. The risk barometer flipped from the record high, flashed earlier in November, on Wednesday amid downbeat US data and a lack of fresh push to the previous risk-on mood.
That said, the US equity derivative’s latest performance ignores the downbeat coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and fears that the tension between the US and China will renew soon. Not only Beijing’s inability to perform on the trade promises, which flashes trade war fears, but the American sanctions on four companies from China and Russia together in connection to Iran’s missile program renew political tussle among the world’s top economies.
It’s worth mentioning that the Brexit jitters continue as the European Union policymakers, especially from France, consider the UK as too tough to tackle the key issues like fisheries.
Additionally, Germany’s extension of the partial lockdown and Spain’s likely limit to the Christmas celebration also probe the market optimists.
Alternatively, US President-elect Joe Biden is firming up his grip over the White House. The Democratic member has so far avoided speaking anything troublesome, which in turn suggests no major tussles going forward. Also, the Democratic push for the major stimulus favors the trading sentiment.
Even so, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and stocks in Pacific nations track Wall Street’s sluggish performance by press time.
Read: Wall Street Close: Risk-on mood fizzles amid mixed clues
Moving on, a lack of data/events will join the US holiday to restrict the market’s momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss
AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.7350 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls take a breather after Wednesday's rally to two-month highs of 0.7373 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. MIxed US macro data and Fed minutes downed the dollar.
USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading
USD/JPY’s bounce loses still in Asia on Thanksgiving Day, as the bulls lack follow-through amid holiday-thinned market conditions. US markets are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. DXY wallows in two-month lows on mixed US data, covid surge.
Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart
Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00
WTI bounces off $45.51, near the highest since March 06 flashed the previous day. Weekly data suggested EIA marked a surprise draw in inventories, Baker Hughes signaled an increase in rig US counts.
