When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Monday. The index is anticipated to edge higher to 60.9 in July from 60.6 previous, pointing to robust expansion in the manufacturing sector activity. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar languished near one-month lows touched last week speculations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before slowing its massive monetary support. This, in turn, assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction on Monday and climb back closer to the 1.1900 round-figure mark. A softer reading will reaffirm dovish Fed expectations and exert some additional downward pressure on the already weaker greenback.
Conversely, a stronger reading might be overshadowed by the risk-on impulse in the market, which should hold traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the major remains up. That said, any immediate market reaction is more likely to remain limited as the market focus will remain glued to Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – NFP.
Meanwhile, Valeria Bednarik – Chief Analyst at FXStreet – offered a brief technical outlook and important technical levels to trade the major: "The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1896 and currently hovers around 1.1880. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as long as the pair holds above the 1.1840 level, the immediate support. The 4-hour chart shows that it is holding above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher above the longer ones. However, technical indicators lack directional strength, although they stand within positive levels. The bullish case will be firmer if the pair breaks above 1.1920, the 61.8% retracement of its March/May rally."
Key Notes
• EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating just below 1.1900
• EUR/USD Price Forecast: A move beyond 1.1900 remains likely
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 1.1908
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid Eurozone final PMI. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates. US ISM in focus.
XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in
Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price flashed a sell signal, hinting at a correction after a 58% upswing. The hash rate improves after the mining community faced a debacle. ETH developers continue to evolve the ecosystem with new ideas and platforms.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...