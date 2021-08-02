- EUR/USD leaves behind Friday’s pullback and approaches 1.19.
- The dollar remains on the defensive and adds to the bid bias in spot.
- US, EMU PMIs, US ISM Manufacturing in the limelight later in the session.
The recent rebound in EUR/USD from lows in the mid-1.1700s recorded in late July seems to have met quite a moderate resistance in the area past the 1.1900 yardstick so far.
The buying pressure surrounding the pair, in the meantime, does not give any hint of exhaustion and remains underpinned by the investors’ preference for the riskier assets, all against the backdrop of some lack of upside traction in the dollar.
The upbeat mood in the risk complex on Monday comes despite signs that the recovery in the Chinese economy could be running out of steam, as per another downtick in the manufacturing PMI in that country during the month of July.
Later in the session, market participants are expected to closely follow the release of the ISM Manufacturing across the pond, while final July PMIs in the euro area should not surprise anybody.
Short-term Outlook
Immediate and interim resistance for the pair comes in at the July’s peak near 1.1910 recorded on Friday. The surpass of this level should open the door to extra gains to, initially, the late-June tops around 1.1975. Above this area, the selling pressure is expected to mitigate. Reinforcing the latter emerges a Fibo level and the 50- and 100-day SMAs. Further north comes in the psychological 1.2000 mark, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
