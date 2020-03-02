When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 15:00 GMT this Monday. Consensus estimate point to a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector activity. The index is seen slipping to 50.4 for February from the previous month's reading of 50.9 – still marking expansion for the second consecutive month.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the important release, the EUR/USD pair built on last week's strong gains and jumped to near seven-week tops, levels beyond the 1.1100 round-figure mark. A surprisingly stronger reading might provide some respite to the US dollar and prompt some profit-taking, albeit any negative reaction is likely to remain limited.
Alternatively, a weaker reading will reinforce expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming policy decision on March 18. This should eventually exert some additional downward pressure on the already weaker greenback and continue driving the pair higher. However, slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst, offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: "Resistance awaits at 1.1120, which served as a cap in January. Next, 1.1170 is the upside target."
"Support is at 1.1050, a swing high from Friday. It is followed by a temporary cap of 1.1010 and the ephemeral support line of 1.0980 also seen late last week. Next, the swing low of 1.0950 is next," Yohay added further.
Key Notes
• US Manufacturing PMI February Preview: IS this what is meant by going viral?
• EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons why the coronavirus-correlated climb may end abruptly
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now targets 1.1172
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 6-week highs as coronavirus fears grow
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, the highest since mid-January as coronavirus fears push the US yields lower and the dollar lower. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold sits near session tops, just above $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1605 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.