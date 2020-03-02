EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside now targets 1.1172

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/USD regained the 1.11 mark and beyond.
  • The pair needs to close above the 55-day SMA (1.1035) to allow for extra gains.

EUR/USD moved beyond 1.11 the figure for the first time since mid-January, always bolstered by the increasing selling pressure hitting the greenback.

The pair needs to close above the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1036, in order to reassert the upside pressure.

Immediately to the upside emerges a Fibo retracement (of the 2020 drop) at 1.1140 ahead of the January 16th high at 1.1172.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1098
Today Daily Change 84
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1.1038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0907
Daily SMA50 1.1031
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1053
Previous Daily Low 1.0951
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1179

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

